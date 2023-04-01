In late 2022, macOS Ventura finally introduced a Clock app. So if you have one of the new Macs, such as the MacBook Pro (2023), you can utilize some of its handy features. The macOS Clock app is also not that different when compared to that on iOS or iPadOS. You get pretty much the same set of features, making it easy to both learn and use. Though, if you haven't used an iPhone or iPad, you may find the application a tad confusing. To help you get started, we will break down this Mac app's sections and features.

World Clock

The Clock app has four main tabs, and the first is the World Clock. Here, you can add different cities through the plus button in the top right corner. This lets you view the different time zones and easily visualize that through the included world map. You'll see location pins on the map, in addition to a daytime/nighttime indicator. To delete a city, simply tap on the cross button towards the tile's top left corner.

Alarm

The second tab, Alarms, is arguably the most important since users typically rely on clock apps to set alarms. By tapping the plus button in the top right corner, you can choose the alarm time, its label, the tone, whether it's recurrent, and whether snoozing is an option. Once you save an alarm, it'll ring when the assigned time arrives. Of course, you can also toggle an alarm on/off from the main screen or delete it altogether through the cross button towards the tile's top left.

Stopwatch

The third tab, Stopwatch, is straightforward. Once you hit the Start button, it will start recording the time. You can tap on Lap to add a time mark while the main counter continues recording the session. When you're done recording, you could tap reset to delete the records and start fresh.

Timer

The fourth and last tab, Timer, lets you set a countdown timer. You get to choose the number of seconds, minutes, and hours, in addition to the tone it will play when the countdown reaches zero. Interestingly, you can pick Stop Playing instead of a tone to pause the media your Mac is playing after the assigned time has elapsed. To start the actual countdown, all you have to do is hit Start. You could always interrupt it through the Cancel button.

As you can see, using the Clock app on macOS isn't too complex. You get four main features that are handy and easy to master. Do keep in mind, though, that macOS alarms don't sync with those on iOS. So if you leave your computer at home and its alarm starts ringing, you won't be able to identify that or dismiss it from your iPhone while you're away.