Closing your laptop lid while using a great external monitor is a practice mostly seen in offices. It allows users to connect their laptops to a dock and use a bigger monitor or a dual monitor setup without keeping their laptops open. It provides more screen space to work with, helps to prevent accidental damage, and can even prolong the life of the laptop screen.

The best part is that this can be done on pretty much any laptop with Windows 11. There is no need for a dock or a fancy office setup. If you want to use your laptop at home on an external monitor while keeping it shut, it is an easy process. It just requires a few seconds and a single setting adjustment.

How to change the setting to close your laptop lid while using an external display in Windows 11

Navigate to the Control Panel. You can do this by hitting the Windows key on your keyboard, typing in Control Panel, and selecting the first option. Select Hardware and Sound. Select Power Options. On the left, select Choose what closing the lid does. Find the When I close the lid: option and under On battery and Plugged in, select Do nothing for both. Make sure you Save changes.

That's it, the setup is that simple. Should you want to open your lid and use it, there is no need to change any settings. Just open your laptop and the screen will come on. This will also allow you to use your laptop as a second screen to help increase your productivity. Of course, you can revert the settings at any time by following the steps above. However, when you get to step 5, select the option to put the PC to sleep when the lid closes.

What it all comes down to

It's helpful, but may not be for everyone

There are several reasons why you may want your laptop lid closed while using it on an external display. The biggest pro is the extra real estate from using a bigger screen or even utilizing two external monitors. It can also free up desk space as you can easily tuck the laptop away. Also, as mentioned earlier, it can help to prolong the life of the laptop screen. And if you eat or drink at your desk, it covers the keyboard from crumbs and spills.

You may want to keep the lid open if you don't have a spare mouse and keyboard to use as closing the lid will hide the laptop's keyboard and mouse. It may also be beneficial to keep the lid open if you have to move around a lot. Of course, using it on an external screen is great when sitting down, but if you have to move between meetings, not having to open and shut the laptop every time you move will be handy.

It will come down to your needs, but at the end of the day, it is an easy adjustment to make.