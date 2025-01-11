Most people looking for alternatives to Photoshop may want to avoid paying to another corporation, but not all free and open source alternatives offer enough power for editing abilities. There are many great closed-source Photoshop alternatives, lots of which offer great advantages over choosing Photoshop, whether it be better price, more accessibility, fewer AI features, or a sharper photo-editing focus. Photoshop isn’t the only proprietary image-editing option if you want something more powerful than open-source tools.

11 Adobe Photoshop Elements

Parred-down Photoshop with better payment options

Although very similar to Photoshop itself, Adobe Photoshop Elements is a different tool. Unlike Photoshop's monthly paid annual subscriptions, it’s offered as a one-time cost for a 3-year license. Adobe Photoshop Elements 2025 was released toward the end of 2024 alongside Premiere Elements — Adobe’s video editing tool with similar parred-down features.

Photoshop Elements lacks some of the heavy-duty features of Photoshop but keeps many of users' favorite tools, such as background removal, text tools, small animation features, and some AI-based smart tools. Photoshop Elements is a great alternative to a Photoshop subscription for a better price.

10 Picsart

AI-powered image editing

Picsart is a browser and mobile app-based editing tool that relies heavily on AI features. It offers both a traditional photo editor and an in-built AI editor, along with content creation tools for social marketing.

It’s available for free with optional premium subscriptions for more features, including more generative AI credits and better download formats and quality. Premium subscriptions start from $5 per month.

The photo editor in Picsart is similar to the offerings of Photoshop, including crop tools, bulk editing, background removal, AI-generating features, photo effects, brush tools, text tools, and many more across both free and paid plans.

9 Pixlr

Online image editor