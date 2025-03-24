If you're a creative professional who's ditched Adobe Creative Cloud or never bought into it in the first place, finding the right cloud storage can be a challenge. Adobe has tightly integrated cloud services built into its ecosystem, but what about the rest who don't use the suite? Video editors, designers, and artists need cloud storage that actually works with their workflow — not just a generic dumping ground for files.

Luckily, there are some great alternatives out there. I've rounded up some of my favorites as well as options that aren't just your standard "Google Drive or Dropbox" answers; these tools were made with creatives in mind.

5 Frame.io

For video editors and motion designers