Clubhouse beta rolls out to more Android users; still invite-only

After securing a second round of funding, Clubhouse started work on its Android app earlier this year in January. The Android app recently became available to a limited number of users on the beta channel, and it’s now rolling out to a broader audience in the US.

Clubhouse officially announced the rollout on Twitter earlier today, revealing that the beta version is now available to more users in the US. If you’ve been waiting to join the platform, you can now download the app on your Android device by following the link below. However, you’ll still need an invitation from an existing user.

Android is finally here! You can download the Clubhouse beta right now in the US, & around the world in the coming days/weeks. Before you ask…yes, still invite-only. We’re managing growth so we can build more sustainable infrastructure before the floodgates open. Soon(ish)! pic.twitter.com/EdltTZS0hD — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 9, 2021

If you’re not based in the US, you’ll have to wait a couple of days or weeks for the Android app to be available in your region. In a blog post regarding the rollout, Clubhouse states that the beta app will reach other English-speaking countries in the coming days, followed by the rest of the world. Since the Android app is still a beta release, you may encounter some issues. Clubhouse plans to collect feedback and fix issues over the next few weeks before adding final features like payments and club creations to the app. Once that’s done, the app should roll out on the stable channel.

While Clubhouse’s waitlist and invite system will stick around for now, the company plans to scale up its backend to accommodate more users later this year. It also plans on expanding language support and adding accessibility features to give users from around the world a more native experience.