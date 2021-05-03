Clubhouse is finally beta testing its long-awaited Android app

After gaining a significant user base on iOS, Clubhouse finally started work on its Android app earlier this year in January. At the time, the company secured a second round of funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, and it shared plans to use the funds to develop an Android app, scale its technology and infrastructure, and introduce a new Creator Grant Program. The company seems to be sticking to its plan so far, as it has now started testing the Clubhouse app for Android on the beta channel.

Clubhouse recently shared details about its latest release via a blog post, highlighting some of the changes introduced on the iOS app. The post also revealed that it had started rolling out a rough beta version of its Android app to a few testers, with plans to “welcome more Android users…over the coming weeks.”

For the unaware, Clubhouse is currently only available on iOS. But an increasing number of Android users have shown interest in the app over the last few months. The app’s popularity has prompted several rival platforms, including Facebook, Telegram, Twitter, and Instagram, to develop their own Clubhouse alternatives. Therefore, it only makes sense for Clubhouse to release its Android app as soon as possible, or it may lose a significant chunk of its potential user base to Twitter’s Spaces or Telegram’s Voice Chat 2.0, which are already live for several users on Android.

Currently, Clubhouse hasn’t shared a release timeline for its Android app. But since it’s already available for some users on the beta channel, we expect a wider rollout in the coming weeks. You can learn more about the changes introduced in the iOS app by following this link.

Are you looking forward to Clubhouse’s Android app? Will you get on board as soon as it rolls out or are you planning on sticking with one of the Clubhouse alternatives mentioned above? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.