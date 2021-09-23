Clubhouse is working on a Clips feature to save snippets of conversations

Clubhouse has been out of beta for quite a while now, and the company is now working on unique features to give it a leg up over competitors. The company recently added text messaging to the service, which can be used one-on-one or in groups. Next up is a new Clips feature, that allows you to save the last thirty seconds of conversation in a Clubhouse room. This is then shared with all participants of the call.

ℹ️ When the Clips feature is enabled for a room, users will see this information box 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/JnNDOyCSZu — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 23, 2021

Clubhouse entered beta on Android a couple of months ago, though, with the invitation requirement still in place, many couldn’t actually join the platform. Plus, by the time the Android app rolled out, competitors like Discord, Spotify, and even Slack had released their own versions that essentially functioned in the same way. While it appears that Clubhouse has lost a lot of its initial interest, there still are rooms to talk about all kinds of topics. and a cursory browse through the app shows that there’s still a lot to listen in on. Even still, the app benefits from its simplicity in that you can just open it and join any room at any time. The addition of useful features may help to try and recapture the audience that the app once had.

Given that this clipping feature is just for 30 seconds, it seems like its main purpose is just for catching highlights in a conversation. It can be an opening speech, a funny moment, or the closing of a conversation. It’s assumed that anyone will be able to enable or disable clips in their rooms so that those listening in can save snippets that they may want for themselves. It’s unknown when the feature will roll out, or if it even will. When Clubhouse leaked its texting service, it told The Verge that it “regularly explores and tests potential features. These functions sometimes become part of the app, sometimes they don’t.”