Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics now on sale for just $33 ($7 off)

The Nintendo Switch might be best known for Mario and Zelda games, but Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics was a surprisingly good addition to the Switch’s library last year. It’s a collection of board, card, and mini games, with multiple control methods and multi-player support. Now you can get it for just $32.88 at Amazon, a discount of $7.11 from the usual price of $40.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics has just about every popular classic board and card game you can think of, including Chess, Blackjack, Chinese Checkers, Yacht Dice, War, Seens, and Texas Hold’em. There are also a few mini games closer to something you would find in Wii Sports or Mario Party, like Darts, Toy Soccer, Battle Tanks, Fishing, and a Piano. Most of the games support local and online multi-player, with either friends or random matchmaking — I’ve played a lot of Yacht Dice online. You also only need one copy of the game for local multiplayer, if everyone else downloads the (free) Clubhouse Games Guest Pass from the eShop.

Most games are playable with either standard controllers or the Switch’s touchscreen, which can add an extra level of immersion when playing board games. There’s also a Mosaic Mode, where you can extend the game’s viewing area across multiple Switch consoles, but that only works with some games.

I’ve had a lot of fun with Clubhouse Games since I picked it up. It feels more like a spiritual successor to earlier games like Wii Play than simply a collection of board and card games — the graphics and visual presentation makes even games I don’t care much about (looking at you, Chess) an enjoyable experience. My one complaint is that most of the games aren’t playable with more than two people.