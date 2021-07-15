Clubhouse goes full circle, adds Text Messaging to its service

Audio-based social networking app Clubhouse has announced a new text messaging feature on the platform called Backchannel. Apart from one-on-one chat, the text messaging feature can be used in groups, while an optional second inbox stores your message requests. This is not the first time we’re hearing about the feature coming to Clubhouse, as the platform accidentally leaked the same last month.

The introduction of text messaging sounds like a pivot from the app’s original purpose. But according to Clubhouse, the feature can help improve the app experience. For instance, moderators can chat among themselves and plan before starting a room. They can even take questions in the form of text and then decide who to call up from the audience. Similarly, the audience can chat among themselves anytime they are in a room and submit questions, even if they are not allowed to be on the stage. Users can also use Backchannel to connect after a discussion or chat one-on-one with their Clubhouse friends.

At the moment, Backchannel doesn’t let you send media like images or videos. However, according to The Verge, a spokesperson has confirmed that the ability will be introduced later along with more features. For instance, you can’t delete chats right now, but Clubhouse should enable it in the future.

My hat? Tipped

My mic? Flashed

My messaging? Direct. After we unintentionally leaked their feature 5 times, here’s our beloved engineering team introducing the new Clubhouse Backchannel 🥰 pic.twitter.com/3bPHeGxQaZ — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) July 14, 2021

How to send messages on Clubhouse using Backchannel?

Tap on the airplane icon on the bottom right of the app

Tap on the pen and paper icon located in the top right corner

Here you can search for the person you wish to text

Additionally, you can send messages by tapping the airplane icon on a user’s profile. This icon will only be visible if the user has messages turned on for everyone or if they follow you.

Clubhouse has steadily become one of the biggest social media platforms, garnering over 8 million downloads on Android alone, with more than 500,000 rooms created daily. Its popularity has forced networking giants like Twitter and Facebook to launch their own versions of Clubhouse, where users can indulge in audio conversations. Even Spotify, for that matter, introduced its Clubhouse competitor called Greenroom last month.