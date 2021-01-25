Clubhouse says it’s making an Android app

Popular audio-based social networking platform Clubhouse has seen tremendous growth over the last few months. The invite-only service, which is currently only available for iPhone users, has already reached over 600,000 registered users and it now plans to tap into the Android userbase.

In a recent blog post, Clubhouse announced that it has secured a second round of funding led by Andreessen Horowitz through the firm’s partner Andrew Chen. The company plans to use the new funds to introduce new products, including an Android app to bring the unique service to a wider audience. The post notes: “From the earliest days, we’ve wanted to build Clubhouse for everyone. With this in mind, we are thrilled to begin work on our Android app soon, and to add more accessibility and localization features so that people all over the world can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them.”

Along with the Android app, Clubhouse plans to use the funds to scale its technology and infrastructure, offer faster support to users, improve ranking and discovery, and introduce a new Creator Grant Program to support creators on the platform. The new Creator Grant Program is especially important for Clubhouse’s longevity, as it will provide an incentive to new creators to hop onto the platform and also help the platform make some money in the process. Currently, Clubhouse is free for all users and it isn’t supported by ads.

Clubhouse’s announcement regarding its Android expansion comes just a few weeks after Twitter started testing a new Clubhouse-like feature, called Spaces. Twitter’s alternative allows users to create a “Space” for their followers and other users on the platform to speak with other like-minded individuals. As of now, the feature is only available to a select group of Twitter users and the company hasn’t revealed any details about a wider rollout.