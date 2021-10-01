Clubhouse introduces Universal Search, Clips, and Replays

Late last month, we learned that Clubhouse was working on a new feature, called Clips, to help users save snippets from a conversation. At the time, a leak revealed that the feature would let users save the last thirty seconds of conversation in a Clubhouse room and share it with the other participants. Clubhouse has now officially announced the feature, along with a few others.

In a recent blog post, Clubhouse has announced that Clips is now available in beta. Users on the beta channel should now see a new scissor icon for the feature, tapping on which will capture the last thirty seconds of the conversation. Users will then get the option to share it with other participants in the room or on other channels like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, iMessage, and WhatsApp. In addition, users will also get an option to save the Clips to their camera roll.

✨ lots of new news in this video ✨ ✂ CLIPS is in beta

🔎 SEARCH rolling out now

▶️ REPLAYS coming soon and stay tuned for our entire eng & design team moving to LA to formally pursue voice acting pic.twitter.com/bUTabb9TDO — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) September 30, 2021

Along with Clips, Clubhouse is also rolling out a Universal Search feature that will let you search for people, live rooms, clubs, and events on the app. Universal Search is rolling out on the stable channel on both Android and iOS today, and it will appear at the top of the Explore tab. Based on user feedback, Clubhouse may move the Universal Search bar to the hallway in a future update.

Clubhouse will also roll out a new feature called Replays in the coming weeks. The feature will let users create replays of rooms, allowing other users to discover, download and share them later. The platform plans to test this feature for a few more weeks before rolling it out widely. Lastly, the latest update for Clubhouse also brings Spatial Audio support on Android.

For more information about the new features, check out Clubhouse’s blog post by following the link above.