The number of great keyboards I've reviewed in the past year is in the double digits, and yet the Clevetura CLVX 1 is the first I've been truly excited about in some time. At first glance, you might mistake the CLVX 1 for one of the countless other low-profile, scissor-switch Bluetooth keyboards on the market. However, the CLVX 1 has a trick up its sleeve. Aside from functioning as a sleek and reliable wireless keyboard, this device also has a built-in touchpad. When you glide your fingers across the flat surface of the square keycaps, your computer can register that interaction as pointer control. It's a neat idea that you probably have a strong opinion about, whether you think it's genius or a massive gimmick.

After using this keyboard for about a week, the reality is somewhere right in the middle. The CLVX 1 keyboard isn't going to replace your mouse, and I'd argue that it isn't even trying to. But it excels at bringing touch input to the desktop PC, and this is something that is sorely missed on Windows and Linux systems. I'm a die-hard touchpad and trackpad user; to that end, I own not one, but two Magic Trackpads. Unfortunately, there are only a select few Bluetooth touchpads that are compatible with Windows 11, and that's disappointing. If you're eager to get touch gestures on your desktop PC, the CLVX 1 might be one of the best ways to do it. You'll just have to gamble on a new input technology and a crowdfunding project in the process.

About this review: Clevetura sent us a CLVX 1 keyboard for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Clevetura CLVX 1 Keyboard Touch keyboard It's an excellent first-generation keyboard 7 / 10 $179 $219 Save $40 The Clevetura CLVX 1 keyboard is one of the first to integrate a working touchpad overtop the keys. It's been in development for some time, and is now becoming available as part of an IndeGoGo campaign. While this keyboard isn't going to replace your mouse, it's a great option for people who want better gestures and scrolling support on their desktop PC. Under the hood, the CLVX 1 has everything we'd expect to see on a standard wireless scissor-switch keyboard. Pros For a scissor-switch keyboard, the CLVX 1 hangs with the best

Touchpad functionality is actually useful for gestures and scrolling

Plenty of keys, great per-key RGB lighting, and superb battery life Cons Touchpad functionality barely works on macOS

Not reliable enough to replace your mouse

It's still a weird feeling when you glide your fingers across the keys Starting at $179 on IndeGoGo

Pricing and availability

Clevetura launched the CLVX 1 as an IndieGoGo project in April 2024, and the first keyboards are expected to ship to early backers in September 2024. The company has already raised $200,000 through the crowdfunding campaign, but you can still get CLVX 1 keyboards at the early bird rate of $179 at the time of writing. However, being that this is an IndieGoGo project, there is a risk. If you choose to back this project, you should be aware of the risks of delays or the project falling through altogether. It's rare to see at this scale, but it does happen.

Specs

Clevetura CLVX 1 Keyboard Wireless Yes, Bluetooth 5.1 Backlight Per-key RGB lighting Media Controls Yes Battery 1,900 mAh Num Pad Yes Switch Type Scissor switches Number of Keys 110 Wired operation Yes, USB-C Dimensions 437mm x 130mm x 7.8mm Material Anodized aluminium, polycarbonate Multi-device pairing Up to 3 Bluetooth connections Charging USB-C Keycaps ABS plastic Wrist rest No USB Passthrough No Features Touchpad and gesture support across 186х84 mm area on keycaps Compatibility Windows, Linux needed for full functionality

What I like

It's a great keyboard — even without considering the touchpad functionality

Close

If the CLVX 1 added touchpad functionality at the expense of the keyboard experience, it would be really tough to recommend. Luckily, that isn't the case. It's a low-profile keyboard with scissor switches, so it certainly won't be for everyone. There's an actuation force of 60 grams, and a total of 1.2mm of travel. Mechanical keyboard users won't be impressed, but the CLVX 1 feels great when coming from another low-profile keyboard or a laptop keyboard. There are some cool software features, too, as the per-key RGB lighting color briefty changes when you press a key.

Honestly, the CLVX 1 typing experience is one of the best I've used on a low-profile keyboard.

The CLVX 1 also has a full-size keyboard layout, sporting a total of 110 keys. It feels premium, with a silver anodized aluminum chassis and a black surface that features a speckled pattern. I think the speckles look good, but they make it hard to tell whether the keyboard is dirty with dust or simply showing the original finish. The numpad is there for those that need it, and you can connect a total of four devices to the keyboard at once. You get one USB-C wired connection, and three Bluetooth connections.

Related Satechi Slim X2 Bluetooth Keyboard review: A cheaper Magic Keyboard competitor Satechi's wireless keyboard imitates the look and feel of the Apple Magic Keyboard better than any other I've tested, and undercuts its price as well.

Honestly, the CLVX 1 typing experience is one of the best I've used on a low-profile keyboard. It looks good, kind of like the keyboards on Dell XPS laptops. This keyboard has all the features we'd expect to see on a wireless keyboard at this price point, and that's good, because usually these niche keyboards cut corners elsewhere to provide their killer feature. Most importantly, I never experienced the cursor inadvertently moving when trying to type on the touchpad portion of the keyboard.

Touch is actually useful for gestures and scrolling

Close

After first using the CLVX 1 keyboard's touch functionality, I had two immediate reactions. First, using the surface of the CLVX 1 keycaps as a touchpad is not nearly good enough to replace your mouse, so there was a bit of initial disappointment. As I continued to use the device, I became quite impressed with how the CLVX 1 keyboard handheld gestures. Things like scrolling and multitasking were much more convenient while using the on-key touchpad. I frequently use a touchpad to swipe between desktops, view all the windows I have open, and zoom in and out. The CLVX 1 is great for these types of inputs, which typically aren't available on Windows or Linux desktop PCs.

As I continued to use the device, I became quite impressed with how the CLVX 1 keyboard handheld gestures.

I'm a believer that all desktop users should try incorporating a touchpad into their desk setup, but for what I use one for, keyboard integration might be a better option. It doesn't take any extra space on your desk, it is only enabled when you need it, and it might not cost that much more to get a keyboard with touch functionality. You have plenty of control when using the CLVX 1, including the ability to turn off the touch functionality altogether with just one key press.

Related 4 reasons a trackpad should be part of your desk setup Trackpads are the preferred input method for laptops, but on the desktop, they're nowhere to be found. Should that change?

I still don't know if I'll ever get used to the feeling of moving your finger across the surface of the keyboard. Even though the keys are flat and there's virtually no space between keycaps, you can still feel the edges of each key when using them as a touchpad. That's the biggest downside to using the CLVX 1 as a touch surface for gestures and scrolling.

What I don't like

The keyboard doesn't offer full functionality with every OS

The other obstacle to using CLVX 1 is software support and optimization. The keyboard is only fully supported in Windows and Linux, and macOS users are left out. I tried using the CLVX 1 with macOS and Windows, and while the keyboard worked on both platforms, it was only truly usable for touch on Windows. macOS doesn't register the keyboard's cursor control as a mouse or a trackpad, so you can't adjust the tracking speed or any other settings. That means the cursor moves painfully slowly on a Mac, and macOS gestures are flat-out unsupported.

It's disappointing that CLVX 1 doesn't support macOS, because I suspect that this keyboard would be more useful on a Mac.

It's disappointing that CLVX 1 doesn't support macOS, because I suspect that this keyboard would be more useful on a Mac. Apple has spent a lot more time developing and optimizing trackpad input on macOS, and it would come in handy on something like the CLVX 1. Touchpad gestures on Windows feel a bit slow even with an actual touchpad, and they're understandably slightly worse with the CLVX 1. To be fair, I bet that the reason CLVX 1 doesn't work fully with macOS is due to a limitation on Apple's side of things. It's still a shame, though.

Related Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse review: An excellent lightweight mouse for gaming Dell's new Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse is a great option for gamers who want a super light wireless mouse with top-of-the-line specs.

Should you buy the CLVX 1 keyboard?

You should buy the CLVX 1 keyboard if:

You want the touchpad experience on a Windows or Linux desktop

You don't mind using a scissor-switch keyboard with less key travel

You're willing to gamble on a crowdfunding campaign

You should NOT buy the CLVX 1 keyboard if:

You get all the pointer control you need from a traditional mouse

You prefer mechanical keyboards with more key travel, better sound, or a tactile feel

You'd rather wait and see how this technology pans out before buying in

It's easy to be skeptical of a product like the CLVX 1 keyboard. After all, if anyone suggested that a keyboard with an inbuilt touchpad could replace a mouse, we'd probably call them crazy. It's possible that something like the CLVX 1 could replace a mouse for some users in the future, although that isn't true today. But that doesn't mean the CLVX 1 shouldn't exist. There are virtually no great Bluetooth touchpads for Windows PCs, and that's a shame. A touchpad or trackpad is an essential input device for me, as I use gestures to save time and increase productivity. With the CLVX 1 keyboard, I can do that on my Windows PCs, and I love it. If you're like me, and are craving the touchpad experience on a great desktop PC, perhaps the CLVX 1 is worth a gamble.