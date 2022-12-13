CLX today announced the launch of one of the most unique desktop PCs on the market, which it's referring to as a "duo gaming PC", but it's also designed as a machine you can use for gaming and streaming without needing two separate computers. If you haven't heard of CLX, it's a system integrator, meaning it makes custom-built PCs, usually focused on gaming, with parts chosen by customers.

This new model is called the CLX Hathor, and it's essentially a tower desktop PC that has a second PC inside it, thanks to the design provided by the Intel NUC 12 Extreme Compute Element. The first PC is pretty much a standard affair for a desktop PC. It comes with Intel Core desktop processors up to a Core i9-13900K with 24 cores and 32 threads, and up to Nvidia GeForce RTTX 40 series graphics, or Intel Arc 7 series graphics, if you prefer that. You can get up to 64GB of RAM, too, and there are options to upgrade storage, network connectivity, and you can even choose the power supply cables, cooler, thermal compound and so on.

However, the really interesting part is that there's a second PC inside the same case, which is using the Intel NUC 12 Extreme Compute Element. This is essentially a mini PC on its own, but it's small enough to fit inside a full tower case alongside the main PC components. The Compute Element is available with up to an Intel Core i9-12900 processor and 64GB of RAM, plus it has its own storage and connectivity, including 10Gb Ethernet and various ports. This is meant to be a supplementary system, which you can use to stream your game while the main machine handles the actual gaming, for example.

Thankfully, there's quite a lot of cooling here, with an AiO liquid cooler and plenty of fans on all sides of the case to keep air moving through the chassis. This should keep both PCs running smoothly, even with all the power packed in here. Both systems also use the same power supply, so you'll need to make sure you have enough power to run everything you load into your config. The Machine is available with up to a 1600W power supply, which should be more than enough.

Of course, fitting two computers into one case isn't cheap. The CLX Hathor starts at a whopping $3,999, which doesn't include things like a discrete GPU for the main PC. Still, if you have the money for it, you can check out the CLX Hathor on the company's website.