For many of us, playing video games is an inseparable part of our lives, shaping our thoughts and personalities. Sharing this source of joy with our partners, however, isn't as easy as it might seem. For a non-gamer, getting the hang of even the games that you might consider "easy" can be stressful and rage-inducing. Hence, you will probably need to ease them into the hobby with a carefully curated list of games.

These games are simple to pick up, relaxing to play (mostly), and offer a unique shared experience that you and your non-gamer partner can enjoy for hours. If you've been struggling to get your partner into gaming for years, try one of these titles together and watch them become addicted.

10 Good Job!

Tag-team your way up the corporate ladder

There’s nothing quite like teaming up with your partner to crack a puzzle. The Switch exclusive Good Job! takes that idea to hilarious and chaotic heights. Not only does the game give you and your partner the challenge of completing office tasks like setting up projectors or operating machinery, but it also gives you free rein to take creative and destructive shortcuts.

For non-gamers, the simple premise and forgiving mechanics of Good Job! make for immense fun. Even if your partner fumbles with controls, it leads to hilarious destruction on the screen and endless giggles on the couch, as every mistake only adds to the mayhem and fun. Good Job! promises unforgettable gaming memories with your partner.

Your changes have been saved Good Job! Good Job! puts you in the shoes of a CEO's child as you solve hilarious office-themed puzzles in multiple ways. The best thing is that you can take the help of a friend or significant other and tag-team your way up the corporate ladder while discovering over 100 unique outfits. The controls are easy to pick up for a non-gamer, and the puzzles never really get that hard, especially with two minds working together. $20 at Nintendo

9 Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and Bandana Waddle Dee to the rescue