Valentine’s Day is about more than spending a lot of money on your significant other, going out to dinner, and eating a ton of chocolate. Above all else, it’s about spending quality time, and what better way to do that than with video games? Plenty of co-op experiences exist, but depending on your skill level and the genre that best fits your vibe, it can be difficult to narrow things down. Whatever mood you’re in, these games are a great way to spend time with your significant other.

Some games on this list are couch co-op only, so you’ll need to play on the same console. However, there are a few options where you can play online as well.

11 Gears of War: Ultimate War Addition

Save Sera together