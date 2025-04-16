From executing commands over SSH to installing packages inside a resource-intensive GUI environment, you’ve got a couple of options for accessing your Raspberry Pi. But if your DIY projects involve using the Raspberry Pi as a home server, a web UI accessible from any device on your network serves as a great companion on your tinkering journey. Cockpit is my favorite web-based interface for the job, and here are four reasons why I recommend every Raspberry Pi user give it a shot.

1 Tons of account, storage, and network options

And just as many monitoring provisions