Monitoring the health of a Raspberry Pi server without a GUI is tricky. Running commands in the Terminal over SSH sounded cool, but I wasn't aware of the high system usage and overheating issues. So, I tried Cockpit, a web-based GUI for system health monitoring for Linux servers, to manage my Raspberry Pi and realized how it was sorely missing from the bouquet of my self-hosted apps.

Of course, I know the top commands, but it's not easy to troubleshoot system health issues with just that. I found that Cockpit was lightweight and made viewing system information, storage, and network activity less overwhelming. Here's an account of my experience after I tried Cockpit to manage my Raspberry Pi 4B server.