Key Takeaways Nerdforge created a PC that also makes coffee in a simple and efficient way.

Martina wanted to go beyond a joke and create a functional coffee-making computer.

The machine works perfectly, with a green light indicating when the coffee is ready.

There's a joke as old as PCs have been around, where people treat the CD tray like a cup holder. However, wouldn't it be even better if your PC could also make and dispense a hot cup of coffee whenever you wanted? One mad genius wanted to do just that, and as it turns out, it wasn't as bad an idea as you might expect.

Nerdforge creates a PC that doubles as a coffee maker

This amazing feat was made possible by Nerdforge on YouTube. Nerdforge is a tech-related channel run by a couple, Martina and Hansi. This time, Martina took to the workbench herself to create a computer that also doubles as a coffee machine.

At first, it sounds like an average DIY project that's impractical in real life. However, Martina wanted to elevate her project to more than just a throwaway gag. Not only did she want to make the coffee machine fit within a PC case, but making a cup of coffee would be as simple as placing a mug into the case and hitting a single button. No multiple buttons for different stages or fiddling with anything; just a single press and the machine goes from beans to brew all by itself. Oh, and it still has to be a functional, decent computer.

Image Credit: Nerdforge

After lots of tinkering, Martina got the machine working perfectly, including a light that turns green when the coffee is ready to be removed from the holder. And while she will still use the coffee machine in the kitchen for making her morning brew, she'll continue to use her PC-mounted one for a quick lunchtime pick-me-up, although she's currently hoping that her machine continues to work properly in the coming months, Alright, PC case designers; which one of you will be the first to capitalize on this idea and sell a product we can all buy?