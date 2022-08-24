These are the best accessories that match the color of your MacBook Air M2 (2022)
Apple revealed the MacBook Air M2 (2022), along with macOS Ventura, during the main keynote of WWDC22. This shiny new Mac features a redesigned chassis and overhauled internals. It now has a more boxed design, wider range of color options, clearer webcam, etc. If you grab one, make sure to check our list of best apps for Apple silicon Macs. These applications are designed and optimized specifically for the expanding family of Apple M chipsets. You may also want to buy accessories that match the color of your new MacBook Air. This way your entire setup appears as a default set offered by Apple — rather than something you’ve built by yourself. These are the best accessories that match the color of your MacBook Air M2 (2022).
Navigate this article:
Silver Accessories
-
The AirPods Max offer an immersive audio experience for those listening to music or watching movies. Thanks to its Spatial Audio support, the sounds adapt to the way you move your head.
-
The Milanese Loop for your Apple Watch uses strong magnets to attach to itself when you buckle it. It's fancy and formal-looking, but it lacks water-resistance.
-
This aluminum stand is ideal for those who want to lift and tilt their MacBooks to get that perfect working angle. It has silicone pads to avoid scratching your Mac and resist slips.
Starlight Accessories
-
This official, water-resistant Apple Watch band will complement your matching MacBook Air nicely. Remember to choose the correct size before checking out.
-
This Braided Solo Loop comes with an affordable price tag. It is made from durable, skin-friendly materials. That's not to mention being able to wear it hassle-free, thanks to its flexible design.
-
If you've damaged the original, or maybe just like keeping a spare cable around, this official one matches the color of your MacBook Air. It has a braided build and offers two meters of length.
Space Gray Accessories
-
The Apple HomePod Mini is a smart speaker that also acts as a HomeKit bridge. It lets you control your compatible appliances even when you're away from home.
-
The Apple Milanese Loop is both solid and stylish. Despite it not being water-resistant, it still offers a durable build and can be worn without any hassle, thanks to its magnetic buckle.
-
Just like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max come with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) and Dolby Atmos support. Though, the Max variant offers more audio immersion, thanks to its larger size.
Midnight Accessories
-
The Apple Magic Mouse is a great alternative for the built-in trackpad. It is fully integrated into macOS and offers a modern, minimalist design.
-
This official Midnight case supports MagSafe charging. It's available for other iPhone 13 variants, too, if you don't own the Pro model.
-
This Venezia Leather Link for the Apple Watch comes from Arzignano, Italy. You just wrap it around your arm, and the magnets keep it in place.
I personally got the Midnight MacBook Air M2 (2022). However, the Midnight color option isn’t available for many of Apple’s products. So when choosing a HomePod Mini and a pair of AirPods Max, I had to settle for Space Gray — as it’s the darkest available color and the closest to Midnight. Though, I was able to find an unofficial Midnight Apple Watch Milanese loop. Otherwise, most of my accessories settle for the Space Gray color — which almost matches my MacBook Air.
The MacBook Air (2022) includes the M2 chip, a more powerful and efficient upgrade to the original M1 processor — which debuted in 2020. It has a 13.6-inch notched display, but it still lacks Face ID capabilities. Nonetheless, the webcam gets a very welcome 1080p upgrade, a big step from the 720p one on its predecessor. That’s not to mention the return of MagSafe 3 charging support. You can get your hands on a base unit for $1,199.
-
The 2022 MacBook Air offers the M2 chip and a redesigned, notched chassis with MagSafe support and more color options.
Which MacBook Air color did you go for, and which matching accessories will you be buying? Let us know in the comments section below.