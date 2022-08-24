These are the best accessories that match the color of your MacBook Air M2 (2022)

Apple revealed the MacBook Air M2 (2022), along with macOS Ventura, during the main keynote of WWDC22. This shiny new Mac features a redesigned chassis and overhauled internals. It now has a more boxed design, wider range of color options, clearer webcam, etc. If you grab one, make sure to check our list of best apps for Apple silicon Macs. These applications are designed and optimized specifically for the expanding family of Apple M chipsets. You may also want to buy accessories that match the color of your new MacBook Air. This way your entire setup appears as a default set offered by Apple — rather than something you’ve built by yourself. These are the best accessories that match the color of your MacBook Air M2 (2022).

I personally got the Midnight MacBook Air M2 (2022). However, the Midnight color option isn’t available for many of Apple’s products. So when choosing a HomePod Mini and a pair of AirPods Max, I had to settle for Space Gray — as it’s the darkest available color and the closest to Midnight. Though, I was able to find an unofficial Midnight Apple Watch Milanese loop. Otherwise, most of my accessories settle for the Space Gray color — which almost matches my MacBook Air.

The MacBook Air (2022) includes the M2 chip, a more powerful and efficient upgrade to the original M1 processor — which debuted in 2020. It has a 13.6-inch notched display, but it still lacks Face ID capabilities. Nonetheless, the webcam gets a very welcome 1080p upgrade, a big step from the 720p one on its predecessor. That’s not to mention the return of MagSafe 3 charging support. You can get your hands on a base unit for $1,199.

