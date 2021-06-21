Colorful iGAME KUDAN is the most expensive GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card

PC hardware manufacturer Colorful has announced a limited edition NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card. The new iGAME KUDAN is the most advanced and premium GPU offering from the company featuring a hybrid cooling thermal design that includes air cooling and liquid cooling. A total of 1000 units of the graphics card will be made, each priced at an eye-watering $4,999.

The iGAME KUDAN GeForce RTX 3090 comes with a CNC machined aluminum shroud with black, silver, and gold aesthetics and unique gears for a steampunk-inspired design. It is a beefy GPU with a triple-slot design and a triple-fan cooling system. The hard shell packaging comes with the GPU, a radiator, and several accessories, including a screwdriver, keycaps, and a graphics card holder.

As mentioned, the graphics card features a hybrid cooling system that includes both air-cooling and water-cooling. The air cooling system includes three 90mm fans placed on top of a heatsink with six 6mm heat pipes. The GPU includes quick-release inlet and outlet fittings to attach the included 240mm radiator, which features a pump and hardline tubes. This system is optional as the GPU can operate using the air cooling system. However, if you wish to push the limits, the liquid cooling system is fairly easy to install as the Swiss-made high-quality fittings can be rotated 360° for easier mounting. The GPU also features a side-mounted customizable LED display.

The RTX 3090 on the iGAME KUDAN comes with 10,496 CUDA cores with 24GB of GDDR6X and runs at clock speeds of 1395MHz/1695 MHz (base/boost) frequencies. The company’s signature one-key overclocking solution for extreme performance pushes the clock speeds to 1860MHz. The card uses three 8-pin PCIe power connectors and is rated for a maximum power draw of 500W when overclocked. That means you need at least a 1200W-1500W power solution to unlock the full potential of this massive graphics card.