Colorful iGame M600 Mirage gaming tower PCs with RTX 30 GPU officially announced

Chinese PC hardware manufacturer Colorful has announced a new range of gaming tower PCs. The new iGame M600 Mirage is powered by Intel’s 11th-gen Rocket Lake-S processors along with NVIDIA’s new RTX 30-series graphics cards. The company is offering them in a variety of configurations at different price points.

The gaming tower comes with RGB lighting all across the entire chassis including the front, top, and bottom with over 70 individually addressable RGB LEDs that can be controlled with the company’s proprietary software. It also comes with a special magnetic Power Key that is used to turn on the gaming PC, giving it a bit of personalization and ownership. The chassis will be available with either tempered glass or a solid side panel, and there is also a graphics card bracket offering support for large GPUs.

The iGame M600 Mirage is configurable with the Intel 11th-gen Core i5-11400, Core i7-11700, Core i7-11700K, and the top-of-the-line Core i9-11900K. Graphics card options include the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and the RTX 3090. According to the information shared by Colorful, it will be using its own B590 and Z590 motherboards, with up to 32GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory, up to 1TB NVMe SSD, and up to 2TB hard disk drive. The desktop also comes with a 750W 80 Plus Gold power supply and a 120mm AIO liquid cooler for the CPU.

Colorful has confirmed that the iGame M600 Mirage gaming tower PCs will be available in the U.S. as well as Indian markets. We have yet to get confirmation regarding its availability, but we will follow up once we have that information.