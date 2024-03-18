Key Takeaways Colorful's iGame Ultra Z B760M motherboard hides connectors for a sleek look, supporting Intel Core i9 series and DDR5 memory.

Priced at $154, this motherboard offers USB 3.2, 2.5 GbE LAN, and Wi-Fi 6E support, but faces competition from Biostar's affordable A620MH Aurora.

With similar features and lower price point, Colorful may need to work harder to stand out in the market, despite its convenient connector positioning.

Many manufacturers specialize in PC hardware components, and Colorful wants to get in on the action. Specifically, the company seems to be trying to find a niche among consumers who are seeking components that do not have exposed connectors. Now, Colorful has announced the new iGame Ultra Z B760M motherboard, which has all of its connectors conveniently positioned in the back.

Colorful wants to keep connectors out of sight

The iGame Ultra Z has an LGA 1700 socket, meaning it can handle the Intel Core i9 series (via WCCF Tech). The socket itself receives power via an 8+4 pin connector, situated on the backside of the motherboard. There are four DDR5 memory slots, as well as three M.2 slots for graphics cards or other expansion cards. The DDR5 slots can support up to 7200+ MT/s memory and have a maximum capacity of 192 GB. In terms of connectivity, you can expect a USB 3.2 Type-C slot, two USB 3.2 Type-A slots, and four USB 2.0 slots. There are also HDMI/DP outputs and a 2.5 GbE LAN port. The B760M comes complete with Wi-Fi 6E support and an ethernet port. Currently, the Colorful iGame Ultra Z B760M is retailing for about $154 through JD.com.

In terms of overall value, the iGame Ultra Z may not create much sticker shock. That being said, Colorful still has its work cut out for it as the company competes against other manufacturers eyeing similar customers. Biostar, for example, recently announced its A620MH Aurora motherboard, predicted to hit the market for less than $100. Not only does it have a compelling price point, but it has similar features — namely DDR5 memory support. As Colorful looks to make a splash with its own products, it may want to wait and see how its new motherboard fares.