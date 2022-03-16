OPPO kicks off ColorOS 12 beta program for the OPPO A53s and Reno 4 Z

OPPO recently shared the ColorOS 12 beta release timeline for March 2022. According to the schedule, the Chinese OEM planned on releasing beta builds of its latest software to the OPPO A53s 5G, Reno 4 Z 5G, and the Reno 7 Pro 5G this month. In addition, the company shared details about the stable ColorOS 12 rollout for a few devices as well. As promised, OPPO has now opened the ColorOS 12 beta program for the A53s and the Reno 4 Z, giving users a chance to experience Android 12 ahead of the stable rollout.

Recent posts on OPPO’s community forums reveal that ColorOS 12 beta is now available for OPPO A53s users in India and Reno 4 Z users in Thailand and Phillippines. The beta program is limited to 5000 users for both devices, so you shouldn’t wait if you’ve been wanting to try out ColorOS 12 on your phone. However, note that since it’s a beta release, you might encounter some bugs. Therefore, we recommend waiting it out for the stable update if you’re using your device as a daily driver.

To register for the beta program, simply head over the “Software Update” section in the device settings, tap on the settings cog and select “Apply for Beta version.” Fill out the application on the following page, and you should receive the beta update on your device as soon as OPPO accepts your application. Before installing the update, though, make sure you take a backup of your data.

ColorOS 12 is the latest version of OPPO’s custom skin based on Android 12. It includes all the features that Google introduced in Android 12 and a couple of useful extras. Check out our hands-on preview of ColorOS 12 to learn more about the new features included in the software release.

Have you received the ColorOS 12 update on your device already? What new feature do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: OPPO (1,2)