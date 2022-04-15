OPPO opens up ColorOS 12 beta program for OPPO F19, F17, A73, and A53 as Reno 4 Z 5G gets the stable update

Earlier this month, OPPO detailed which OPPO phones were scheduled to get the ColorOS 12 update based on Android 12 in April. As promised, the company has opened up the ColorOS 12 beta program for several new smartphones.

ColorOS 12 beta

OPPO is inviting owners of OPPO F19, F17, A73, and A53 to try out a beta build of ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. This is a close beta test with limited seats (5000 testers for each device), and it’s only open to Indian users. OPPO will likely open up similar beta programs for other regions in the coming weeks.

Hands-on with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12: Here’s everything new in the latest update for OPPO smartphones

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you want to be a beta tester, head to Settings > Software Update and tap on the gear icon. On the next screen, select “Apply for Beta Version”> Update Beta Version and follow the instructions to apply. Once your application is approved, you will get the new software via an OTA update. OPPO hasn’t provided any specific timeline for the stable rollout yet. But in any case, we’re not expecting the public release to be out anytime soon. For more details, check out the official announcement thread from the links below:

Reno 4 Z 5G gets ColorOS 12 stable

The OPPO Reno Z 5G has started receiving the stable ColorOS 12 update based on Android 12. The update is currently rolling out in Thailand and the Philippines, with other regions to follow suit in the coming weeks. If you reside in these countries, keep an eye out for the OTA in the coming days. OPPO says you can also trigger the update by navigating to Settings > Software update > Trial version and clicking “Apply now.”

OPPO will be bringing ColorOS 12 to several new phones in the coming weeks, including the OPPO Reno 3 Pro, Reno 7 5G, Reno 10X Zoom, and OPPO A76.