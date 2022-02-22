OPPO kicks off ColorOS 12 beta program for the OPPO F19 Pro, F17 Pro, Reno 4 F and more

OPPO has opened up the ColorOS 12 beta program for the OPPO F19 Pro, OPPO F17 Pro, OPPO Reno 4 F, and OPPO Reno 5 F. OPPO previously confirmed these phones would get the beta update sometime in February, and it’s making good on its promise.

According to a series of announcements on the OPPO Community forums, OPPO is inviting OPPO F19 Pro, F17 Pro, Reno 4 F, and Reno 5 F owners to try out a beta version of ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. OPPO is looking for 2500 beta testers for each phone. The program is currently limited to India but should be expanded to more regions soon.

If you own any of these phones and want to try out the Android 12 beta, head over to Settings > Software Update and tap on the gear icon. On the next screen, select “Apply for Beta Version”> Update Beta Version and follow the on-screen instructions to apply. Once your application is approved, you will get the new software via an OTA update. OPPO hasn’t provided any specific timeline about the stable rollout yet. But seeing that the update is currently in closed beta testing, we’re not expecting the public release to be out anytime soon.

ColorOS 12 is a big update, bringing a host of exciting features and improvements over ColorOS 11. The main highlights of the update include a new wallpaper-based theming system, Screen Translate, Canvas AOD, Privacy Dashboard, privacy indicators, and much more. To learn more about ColorOS 12, check out our in-depth review of the new skin.

Here’s when your OPPO phone is expected to get ColorOS 12

OPPO will be expanding the ColorOS 12 beta program to several more OPPO phones in March. The list of devices scheduled to receive the beta update next month includes the OPPO Reno 5 Lite, Reno 4 Pro 5G, Reno 4Z 5G, Reno 4 Lite, A94, A93, and A453s 5G.