OPPO shares ColorOS 12 release timeline for a few more devices

OPPO has been doing a great job of updating its devices to Android 12. Over the last few weeks, the company has rolled out stable and beta builds of ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 to a host of devices, including the Reno 4 series, the Reno 7 Pro 5G, F19 Pro, F17 Pro, and more. The company has now announced the names of the devices which are next in line to receive the ColorOS 12 stable and beta release.

According to a press release from the company, the following OPPO devices will receive beta builds of ColorOS 12 in the coming weeks:

OPPO F19 and F19s: April 8

OPPO F17: April 14

OPPO A53: April 19

OPPO Reno 3 Pro: April 26

OPPO Reno 7 5G, Reno 10X Zoom, A76: May onwards

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Along with the devices mentioned above, OPPO plans to release stable builds to the following phones starting April 25:

OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno 4 Pro

OPPO F19 Pro+

OPPO A74

OPPO A53s 5G

In addition, OPPO has also confirmed that Reno 7 Pro 5G users will start receiving the stable update from May onwards. All of the dates mentioned above are applicable to OPPO devices sold in the Indian region. At the moment, OPPO has not shared a similar release timeline for other regions. We’ll let you know as soon as we have more details.

For the unaware, ColorOS 12 is the latest version of OPPO’s custom Android skin based on Android 12. It includes all of the features that Google introduced in Android 12, along with a couple of useful extras. Check out our hands-on preview of ColorOS 12 to learn more about the new features included in the software release.

Have you received ColorOS 12 on your device already? What new feature do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.