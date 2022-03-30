OPPO Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro get stable ColorOS 12 as Reno 7 Pro 5G receives its first beta update

OPPO’s ColorOS 12 rollout is moving at a swift pace. Over the past weeks, we have seen the company releasing beta and stable builds of ColorOS 12 for several OPPO phones, including the Reno 5, Reno 4 Z, F17 Pro, F19 Pro, and more. Now the company is bringing the latest version of its custom skin to a few more smartphones.

Stable update for Reno 4 Pro and Reno 4

As per recent announcements on the OPPO Community, OPPO has released a stable ColorOS 12 update based on Android 12 to the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro. The update is currently limited to the Indian and Indonesian models, with other regions to join in the coming weeks. If you own a Reno 4 Pro or Reno 4 and want to get your hands on the new update, you can look forward to receiving the OTA notification in the coming days. If you don’t want to wait for the automatic rollout, you can manually download the update by navigating to Settings > Software update > Trial version and clicking on “Apply now.”

ColorOS 12 beta for Reno 7 Pro 5G

The OPPO Reno 7 Pro 5G owners are also getting a taste of ColorOS 12 but in beta form. OPPO is inviting Reno 7 Pro 5G users in India to try out the new Android 12-based software and provide their feedback. The beta program is limited to 5000 users and will be open till March 31. If you want to sign up for the program, head to Settings > Software update > click on the gear icon in the top right corner, and click on “Apply for Beta Version.” If your application gets approved, you’ll receive the beta update in the next three days.

ColorOS 12 introduces several exciting features, including a new wallpaper-based theming system, Android 12’s Privacy Dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, Screen Translate, Background Stream Canvas AOD, etc. Check out our hands-on of ColorOS 12 if you want to learn more about the new software.

