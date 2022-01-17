Stable ColorOS 12 update goes live for OPPO A73, A74, F19 Pro+, and more

OPPO has started seeding a stable ColorOS 12 update based on Android 12 to a bunch of its mid-range devices, including the OPPO A73, F19 Pro+, Reno 5Z, and Reno 6Z. OPPO previously said it would kick off the stable update rollout for these devices from January 17 and it’s making good on its promise.

Hands-on with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12: Here’s everything new in the latest update for OPPO smartphones

As per recent announcements posts on OPPO Community, the stable ColorOS 12 update with Android 12 is currently rolling out to the OPPO A73, OPPO A74, OPPO Reno 5Z, Reno 6Z 5G, and Reno 5Z in various regions. The update is live for the OPPO A73 and Reno 5Z in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Similarly, the OPPO A74 and F19 Pro+ units in India have also started receiving it. Finally, the OPPO Reno 6Z update is currently rolling out in Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UAE.

If you own any of the above-mentioned devices, be on the lookout for an OTA notification in the coming days. Since the update is rolling out in a staged fashion, it might take several days before it makes its way to everyone. So far, the update has only gone live in select regions, but OPPO says it plans to expand the rollout to other markets soon.

After installing the ColorOS 12 update, users can look forward to many exciting features and changes, such as a new wallpaper-based theming system, Screen Translate, Canvas AOD, Android 12’s Privacy Dashboard and privacy indicators, and much more. You can learn more about ColorOS 12 in our in-depth review of the new skin.

If your phone isn’t on the list, don’t worry. OPPO plans to bring the latest version of its custom skin to many more phones. Owners of the OPPO Reno 5F, Reno 4 Pro, Reno 4F, F19 Pro, and F17 Pro will be able to try out an early version of ColorOS 12 next month. Meanwhile, the Reno 5 Lite, Reno 4, Pro, Reno 4Z, Reno 4 Lite, and more are scheduled to receive a ColorOS 12 beta sometime in March.