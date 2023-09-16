Shopping around for the new Apple Watch Series 9? This excellent smartwatch comes with features like a brighter screen and a faster chip under the hood. And like many of Apple's latest products, it comes in a variety of color options, depending on the type of casing you choose. You can get either an aluminum case with a matte finish with an Ion-X strengthened display or a stainless steel one that's polished and has a more durable sapphire crystal display. The bands also come in multiple color options, too, but we have you covered with a look at all your options.

Colors for Aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 case

The aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 comes in five colors. You can choose from either pink, midnight, starlight, silver, or (Product) Red. These colors are a bit improved from last year's Apple Watch Series 8. Last year, the options were Starlight, Midnight, Silver, and (Product) Red. Pink is the new option here, designed to help you match your watch with the pink iPhone 15.

As a reminder, the iPhone 15 comes in similar colors. You can choose it in either pink, yellow, green, blue, or black. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come in Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium, and Natural Titanium. That way, you can potentially match your watch's new case with your new phone.

Colors for Stainless Steel Apple Watch Series 9 case

The Stainless Steel Apple Watch Series 9 doesn't come in as many colors as the standard aluminum model does. You can get it in either gold, silver, or graphite. The colors aren't that impressive, but the stainless steel finish is more mirror-like and polished, so it looks a bit more refined. It's also more crack and scratch-resistant than the aluminum models.

Colors for Apple Watch Series 9 bands

Regardless of which type of casing you choose, the band color options will be the same. You can choose from either a rubber band, a textile band, or a stainless steel band. Color options for each band are different, though. But here's your options.

Rubber band

Close

If you choose a rubber Apple Watch Series 9 band, you'll get to choose from either the Solo Loop, Sport Band, or Nike Sport Band options. Solo Loop is a stretchable band, the Sport Band has a durable pin and tuck closure, and the Nike Spoke Band is breathable. Color options are below.

Solo Loop: Orange Sorbet, Cypress, Winter Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Light Pink.

Sport Band: Winter Blue, Mulberry, Storm Blue, Clay, Midnight, Starlight, Light Pink, Pride, Black Unity, Product Red.

Nike Sports Band: Magic Ember, Midnight Sky, Pure Platinum, Desert Stone, Cargo Khaki, Blue Flame.

Textile band

Close

Choosing a Textile brand? This is a more soft material for everyday wear. You'll find it in different flavors. You can choose Sport Loop, Magnetic Link, Modern Buckle, Braided Solo Loop, or Nike Sport Loop. Sport Loop has a light hook and loop closure, Magnetic Link has a suede-like finish, Modern Buckle is similar to Magnetic Link, and Braided Solo Loop is stretchable. You can also consider Nike Sport Loop, which is a bit more lightweight. Your color options for each of these can be seen below.

Sport Loop: Cypress, Winter Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Light Pink, Pride, Black Unity

Magnetic Link: Evergreen, Taupe, Blue

Modern Buckle: Lavender Blue, Mulberry, Tan

Braided Solo Loop: Storm Blue, Guava, Clay, Beige, Midnight, Pride, Black Unity

Nike Sport Loop:: Starlight/Pink, Bright Green/Blue, Black/Blue, Sequoia/Orange, Game Royal/Orange

Stainless Steel Band

Close

Finally, there's the Stainless Steel Options. These are a bit more luxurious. These are for more upscale looks. You'll find it in two styles, either the Milanese Loop or the Link Bracelet. Milanese is a smooth mesh, and Link has removable links with a butterfly enclosure.

Milanese Loop: Gold, Silver, Graphite

Link Bracelet: Silver, Space Black

Not feeling satisfied with these colors? Don't worry. You can always purchase a great case for your Apple Watch Series 9. Cases come in multiple colors and can spice up the look of your watch. Alternate bands are also available.