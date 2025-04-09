The long-anticipated Assassin's Creed Shadows is finally here and has changed how stealth works. The stealth mechanics of this franchise are tried and true and, honestly, in need of a fresh coat of paint. Shadows does just that by providing the players with more options to tailor the gameplay and stealth experience to their tastes.

Some stronger enemies won't die instantly from a stealth attack, but to be rewarded for clever stealth, you can flip a switch in your menu to allow for instant kills from stealth no matter what. But what exactly is clever stealth? There is no definitive answer, but there are plenty of options for players to answer it for themselves. Luckily for players who prefer a more gung-ho playstyle, many options exist for them to overpower their foes. Assassin's Creed Shadows gives you options, but some tricks are much more potent than others.