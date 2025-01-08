Even if you’ve been using ComfyUI for a while, you’re bound to discover something that seems simple in hindsight, but you just never noticed. I’ve been using ComfyUI for almost two years now, and I still remember how overwhelming it was to open someone else’s workflow — dozens of nodes, hundreds of parameters, and all that spaghetti everywhere.

Recently, while seeing how far I could push my GPU with a new workflow, I found myself thinking about how much easier it would have been if I had known some of the things I do now when I was just starting out. ComfyUI's expansive capabilities can make it easy to miss something simple. Some basic things, like holding shift to drag output connections, just didn't occur to me early on but could have saved me so much time if I had known. Generative AI has been moving so fast that there's always something new to learn.

6 Civitai: Your go-to for Stable Diffusion models

Civitai is a powerhouse for models

If you’re wondering where to find Stable Diffusion models, Civitai is the largest platform for discovering and sharing them. With over 10 million unique monthly visitors and 3 million registered users, Civitai has become a hub for everything Stable Diffusion. It hosts thousands of AI models, LoRAs, workflows, and more.

Civitai has two websites:

The original Civitai (NSFW) for unrestricted content.

The new Civitai Green (SFW) for safe-for-work searches.

Use its search filters to narrow results by model type and base model.

Click on an image in a model’s gallery to see detailed metadata, such as prompts, samplers, seed number, etc. While not all users upload this info, it's an excellent resource for improving your generations.

5 Convert node settings to input or output points

Turn settings into dynamic inputs

Many node settings in ComfyUI can be converted into input or output points, enabling control from an externally connected node. For example, if you want two KSampler nodes to use the same seed, you can convert the noise_seed setting to an input point and connect it to a single seed node, like those in the tinyterraNodes pack.

To convert a setting to an input:

Right-click on the node. Click Convert Widget to Input. Click Convert noise seed to input.

To revert the input back to a setting:

Right-click on the node. Click Convert Input to Widget. Click Convert noise_seed to widget.

4 Set CLIP Skip with the CLIP Set Last Layer node

It just has a different name in ComfyUI

You might see "CLIP Skip" mentioned in many model descriptions, but there isn’t a node named that in ComfyUI. Instead, use the CLIP Set Last Layer node. Keep in mind that ComfyUI's node uses negative values:

A clipskip = 2 is equivalent to stop_at_clip_layer = -2 in ComfyUI.

Place the CLIP Set Last Layer node after a Load Checkpoint node and before other nodes in your workflow.

3 Save workflows as both JSON and PNG

Backup your workflows in multiple formats