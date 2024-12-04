ComfyUI is a node-based Gradio GUI designed for generative AI models. It is one of the most versatile ways to generate AI images, video, and audio locally on your own hardware. Free from software censorship or subscription requirements, it offers thousands of nodes and AI models with exceptional user control. ComfyUI is an incredibly powerful tool for anyone aiming to stay ahead of the AI curve.

It’s a myth that you need to have an insanely powerful GPU or be a programmer, as some may believe, although those things do speed up the process. You can run many image generation models on 6GB to 8GB of VRAM on a good laptop. ComfyUI and other GUI options like Automatic1111 or InvokeAI may have a significant learning curve, but they’re no more challenging than learning Adobe Photoshop.

What you need to get started

Setting up ComfyUI manually requires some technical knowledge and familiarity with Python. The V1 ComfyUI Desktop Application, now in closed beta, promises to simplify the setup process. Until its release, you can use the Pinokio virtual computer for an easy installation of ComfyUI if you don't want to mess with terminal commands and virtual Python environments.

This guide isn’t meant to just be a beginner’s tutorial. Instead, it provides the foundational knowledge needed to experiment and learn on your own. Each step highlights essential techniques and leads to a basic workflow. The goal is to help you grasp the core elements of a workflow without the frustration of deciphering someone else’s complex process.

Installing Checkpoint models, LoRAs, VAEs, and custom nodes

First, install ComfyUI manually or using Pinokio by visiting the resources above. For learning purposes, this guide uses an older Stable Diffusion 1.5 (SD 1.5) model, which has lower VRAM requirements and faster generation speeds.

Civitai is an excellent resource for downloading models, tools, and workflows. You can filter by Highest Rated and sort to find the most popular options. To get started, I suggest you try MeinaMix V12 - Final for anime and Realistic Vision V6.0 B1 for photorealism. They are generally easy to use and consistently produce decent results, even when using very basic workflows.

Base models are original trained models like SD 1.5, SDXL, Pony or Flux. Consider checkpoint models to be like base models that have been refined or merged with other checkpoints to produce certain types of images, the most broad being anime and photorealistic.

Civitai.com has a lot of NSFW content, while Civitai.green provides a safe-for-work alternative. Make sure to double-check what URL you are visiting.

You’re going to be using LoRA models (Low-Rank Adaptation) frequently in the future. Think of these as smaller models that make very specific adjustments to the checkpoint model. For example, you can use a Studio Ghibli style LoRA with MeinaMix to generate images in that art style. LoRAs aren’t limited to style though, there are LoRAs for specific characters and people, pieces of clothing, poses, hairstyles, environments, etc. We’ll be using a simple LoRA meant to increase quality for this guide called Perfection “SD1.5” v0.9.

Launch ComfyUI and click on the Manager button in the upper right. Click on Custom Nodes Manager. Search for “chooser” and click Install for ID #241 Image chooser. Click Close to return to the ComfyUI Manager Menu and click on Model Manager. Search for “vae” and click Install for ID #105 vae-ft-mse-840000-ema-pruned. Close the ComfyUI Manager Menu to return to the main screen. Click Refresh at the top of the screen if you are using Pinokio or just refresh the webpage if you are using a standard web browser.