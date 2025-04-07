Summary Red Alert on Raspberry Pi is a challenge due to numerous crashes during gameplay.

Ever since Command and Conquer's source code was officially released online, people have been examining it to see how they can tweak the iconic game. While I have zero modding skills, I have been doing a replay of Red Alert 2 myself after the nostalgia train hit me hard. It turns out that someone else is also making their own trip down memory lane, except they're trying to squish the original Red Alert onto a Raspberry Pi, and it hasn't been easy.

Getting Red Alert running on a Raspberry Pi is more complex than you'd think

As spotted by Hackaday, Charlie Firks on Fosstodon has been posting their progress with cramming Red Alert onto a Pimoroni Pico Plus 2, which uses the Pico 2 base but bumps up the specs a little. Unfortunately, even these tweaks haven't made the development process any easier.

So far, his hurdles include clicking a mouse (which crashes the game), watching a victory cutscene (which crashes the game), and trying to play a 1v1 game online (which crashes both players in the game). As such, it seems that getting this classic RTS onto a Pi is a tougher task than one may expect.

If you want to join in on this madness, check out the GitHub page for this project, which claims to have "somewhat functional versions" of both Red Alert and Tiberium Dawn:

Both games compile on Linux/macOS/Windows and run at least to the menus. I have lightly tested a few campain missions, RA is more stable than TD. There's some support for network multiplayer in RA. (I've successfully tested one game between Linux/Windows.) Code only used by later missions is likely still broken, or possibly missing entirely if it's part of something I had to translate from assembly.

