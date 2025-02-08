We're big proponents of "work smarter, not harder" here at XDA, and that means figuring out how to automate as much of our daily workload as possible. Whether that's using IFTTT to link different systems together, automating Excel worksheets, or using Ansible to build out your home lab, there's always a way to make long tasks easier and repeatable. While you could install multiple apps to accomplish automation tasks, there are plenty of command line tools that can abstract away complex tasks, whichever operating system you're using at the time.

7 Bash

This command processor can easily be scripted to automate tasks