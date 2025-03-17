Open-source software is a great option if you’re looking to avoid paid tools from giant corporations, but not all open-source software are created equally. There are many reasons you might opt to use proprietary tools over open-source alternatives, and most professional settings choose proprietary software over open-source for similar reasons. Open-source creative tools are great , but commercial and proprietary tools often win over their open-source counterparts in plenty of ways.

7 Speed

Faster loading and workflows

With proprietary and commercial software comes heavier investment development. Larger investment often results in higher performance.

It’s not exclusive that commercial or proprietary tools will be faster than open-source options, but it’s more often the case. It also depends on the system you’re running the software from, how much RAM or general storage you have, and the age of your device.

Software like Adobe often works fast when editing heavy projects, including multiple layers, large artboards, or complex digital art pieces. Despite this, it’s still encouraged to save frequently during your workflow due to spontaneous crashes that may still happen with proprietary tools.

Open-source tools sometimes have longer workflows or simply longer loading times for the same features. If waiting a few extra seconds may hinder your workflow, then choosing proprietary tools will offer less frustration.

6 AI

Futureproofing software