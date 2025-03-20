Setting up a NAS as a Plex server is one of the best things about owning one — you get to build your own Netflix-style library with minimal effort. Plex automatically sorts and labels your media, giving you a sleek, organized collection instead of scattered Blu-ray discs or endless nested folders, in case you’ve already gone digital. But when Plex doesn’t run smoothly just when you’ve gotten comfortable on the couch to watch something, it can kill the vibe in an instant. So, here are some common Plex issues and how you can fix them before they ruin your movie night.

8 All buffering and stuttering — and no playback

We’ve all been there, right?