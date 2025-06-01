UV printing is one of my favorite methods for adding detailed designs to a wide range of materials, including acrylic sheets, wood panels, and even canvas. But getting consistently sharp, vibrant, and durable results hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Like any creative tool, a UV printer has its quirks. Through trial and error, I’ve worked through some of the most frustrating quality issues. Here are five common problems I’ve personally dealt with — and the tweaks that helped me fix them.

5 Colors look dull or faded

Ink vibrancy suffers without proper surface prep