Right now, Nvidia is the king of AI hardware. The company didn't perform any shady or underhanded tactics to claim its spot; instead, it was the manufacturer with the best AI processing hardware on the market during the initial AI boom. Companies like Microsoft and OpenAI found themselves purchasing Nvidia hardware to power their AI services, which caused the graphics giant to overtake both Amazon and Google on the stock market. However, companies aren't so keen to stay a slave to Nvidia hardware for long, as they're banding together to cut ties with the company and forge their own way.

Companies unite to free themselves from Nvidia's grip on the AI hardware scene

As reported by Reuters, companies that specialize in AI-based solutions feel a little penned-in right now. Nvidia has been a major player in the AI market since the revolution began, and a lot of companies had a choice; invest in Nvidia hardware or make do with inferior alternatives. And given how fast-paced and cutthroat the AI market is right now, gunning for second-best isn't an option.

This creates a problem for AI companies, as their success is essentially tied to Nvidia. If the company runs out of hardware or decides to take a path that differs from the goals of the purchaser, it could cause major disruptions within the AI industry. As such, companies are now working together in a coalition to better wean themselves off of Nvidia's tech. The group contains some big names in hardware, such as Qualcomm, Google, and Intel.

The first step the group is taking is providing a new service for AI developers. This will allow code to run on all types of AI hardware via a service called OneAPI:

Starting with a piece of technology developed by Intel called OneAPI, the UXL Foundation, a consortium of tech companies, plans to build a suite of software and tools that will be able to power multiple types of AI accelerator chips, executives involved with the group told Reuters. The open-source project aims to make computer code run on any machine, regardless of what chip and hardware powers it.

If OneAPI is successful, it will allow people to use hardware that isn't designed by Nvidia, without punishing those who have already invested in the graphics giant's product line. This will put a greater onus on choice; companies will no longer feel they "have to" use Nvidia hardware, and will instead only purchase it if it's truly the best on the market at the given time.

Nvidia shows signs of adapting to the shift in attitude

So, is Nvidia worried that it's about to lose the crown? Probably not, but the company is making strides in other areas that should keep it afloat if companies swear themselves off of its hardware. Nvidia's current solution is to do the opposite of what other companies are doing; instead of developing a service and finding the hardware, it takes its hardware and thinks of new apps it can develop around it. That's how we got Nvidia's Chat With RTX, which allows RTX GPU owners to run custom GPTs on local hardware.

As such, it's hard to tell if Nvidia will maintain its control over the AI market. Will OneAPI break companies out of dependence to Nvidia, or will the graphics giant provide a better experience overall? Will Nvidia's own apps take off, or will it be relegated as a hardware company only? As the AI wars wage on, we'll have to wait and see what happens.