Key Takeaways Companies are using Microsoft Copilot to take over menial tasks in the workplace, such as transcribing meetings and sending emails.

Amadeus, a travel software company, is training its employees on how to use AI to increase productivity in the office.

Despite concerns about AI replacing human workers, Copilot is being used to help employees focus on more important tasks.

Microsoft really wants Copilot to be a productivity booster, and it has been hard at work at adding the AI assistant across its entire Office suite. Turns out, companies re slowly warming to the idea of using AI in their daily business, but not perhaps in the way that Microsoft would like. As it turns out, employees are finding Copilot as an excellent tool to dump menial jobs onto, making it the most technologically advanced intern the world has ever seen.

People are using Microsoft Copilot as an intern

As reported by ZDNet, companies are finding ways to implement Copilot into their workflow. One such company is Amadeus, a travel software company. Employees of Amadeus have quickly learned that they're not so fond of Copilot's ability to search for information online or help create a PowerPoint presentation; instead, they're setting up Copilot to make transcriptions of meetings, because nobody else can be bothered. Besides, with nobody assigned as the dreaded note-taker, everyone can partake in the meeting without any other duties to perform.

Amadeus is so pleased with this feature, it's training its employees on how to use AI. No, not to create art or make big financial decisions; instead, it's being used to log and summarise talks behind employees and draft up emails to one another. So basically, all that advanced technology is being used to perform the most menial office tasks known to man.

Still, it's a nice balance between introducing AI into the workplace without having it outright replace humans. If you create it as a tool that performs all the jobs that people feel is just a waste of time, you end up having happier workers doing their job more of the time while the AI is forced to chew over that 3-hour meeting everyone just survived. Let's just hope the AI won't hold a revolution so they can get pay and sick days.