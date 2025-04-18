Load up a new tab or head to YouTube and search for "fake frames." You'll find dozens upon dozens of videos and articles talking about DLSS 4, and in particular Multi-Frame Generation (MFG), and the downsides of generating frames with an AI model instead of rendering them. We've even used the term here at XDA.

There are plenty of trade-offs when it comes to DLSS 4, particularly when looking at MFG. However, the idea of fake frames has run rampant without the proper context, and it's high time to correct course a bit. There's plenty of criticism that Nvidia has earned over the past few generations for leveraging DLSS to mislead customers, and I suspect the vitriol around the feature largely stems from this misleading marketing. Writing off DLSS 4 wholesale isn't the solution to that problem, though.

The idea of "fake frames" misses the point of rendering

It's only a shortcut until it becomes commonplace