Complete Data Recovery with Wondershare Recoverit

Don’t leave yourself vulnerable to the many different types of data loss that can happen at any moment. Any type of digital information that is stored on your laptop, phone, USB drive, or similar devices, can be corrupted or lost. You can use Wondershare Recoverit to perform an in-depth search and recovery of missing or corrupted files. You can try the software for free, to perform a search and see if your data is recoverable.

Different Types of Data Loss

Managing all of the different files you come across at work or your personal life is always a hassle. We all experience a moment when we accidentally delete a file that we need. Happens with photos, emails, videos, documents, etc. Luckily it’s usually simple to recover these from your trash or the recently deleted section of your phone. When they’ve been cleared from that, then it’s time to use recovery data to get them back.

Formatting a hard drive or USB drive entirely is another common way that people experience data loss. This can happen when installing a new operating system, performing a system recovery, or simply by connecting storage to a new device. Formatting usually wipes an entire drive, which requires special software for hard drive recovery.

Malicious viruses can cause all sorts of data loss. Some are designed to delete your files, while some viruses force you into a full system reset. Even after clearing a virus out of your system, you can be left with damaged and unreadable files. Recoverit will be able to scan and fix certain types of data, including a dedicated tool for video files.

Simple Data Recovery with Wondershare Recoverit

All of the different data loss situations described above can be resolved with Wondershare Recoverit. This software is free to try, with affordable purchase options for larger projects. If you’ve experienced any type of data loss, chances are that Recoverit can help. The software is compatible with a massive range of devices, including:

Computers

Hard drives

USB Drives

Memory cards

Phones

Cameras

and more…

With support for over 1,000 different types of files, you’ll be able to recover just about anything you’re looking for. Documents, videos, audio, photos, emails and more will be able to show up during your scan. Recoverit prioritizes the preservation of your data by running a non-destructive scan that won’t further corrupt any of your missing data. The software is easy enough to use that you don’t need any technical skills to operate it. The scan process is quick and shows you any recoverable files in real-time.

Step 1 – Download and install Wondershare Recoverit here.

Step 2 – Run a scan and select the files you want to recover.

Step 3 – Preview the files and begin the recovery process.

Best Features in Wondershare Recoverit

Use Recoverit for advanced video recovery features. In the world of video editing, corrupted videos files are a common problem. This can often happen in the transfer process from an SD card. If you run into this problem, you can scan the files with Recoverit. Recover your Ultra HD, 4K, and 8K videos to keep them intact.

“The Recoverit Advanced version is capable of aiding you in corrupted, truncated, and broken video repair. It provides you with two repair modes – quick and advanced repair, meeting different needs and improving the repair quality. ” Wondershare

With the Crashed Computer Recovery feature, you can rescue your data from a crashed system. Recoverit will help you create a bootable USB drive that will allow you to access the files on a crashed computer. It’s a very simple and effective tool and will be very useful in a desperate situation like this.

If you’ve experienced data loss, it is recommended that you download Recoverit and run a scan as soon as possible. The sooner you run a scan, the higher your chances of recovery are.

We thank Wondershare for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.