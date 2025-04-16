I know many users in the Windows community who aren’t fans of Copilot, let alone its addition to apps in Windows 11. I firmly support that camp and remove it from all apps it has crept into. While not useful, having it part of Windows might benefit some users depending on their workflow.

All tech companies are inserting their version of AI into their products, but none are quite there yet. Specifically, Microsoft’s Copilot. It’s slow and doesn’t always work very well. Adding it to Excel makes sense for helping with complex spreadsheets and calculations. But many of the apps Copilot is being added to don’t make sense, and I removed it from all the apps that I could.

5 Notepad doesn’t need it

Do we need AI in a 40-year-old note-taking app?