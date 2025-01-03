Let’s say you’re on the hunt for the coolest pixel-pushing hardware for your next PC when you realize that you’ve run out of budget. As it turns out, you don’t really need a full repertoire of components for a functional PC – if you’re willing to deal with hours of anguish, hair-pulling, and inconvenience just to satisfy your tinkering fantasies, then read on! Here’s a list of essential PC components that, despite fulfilling essential roles, can be removed from your upcoming build.

3 Case

Your PC will look like a rat's nest, though

Close

The pièce de résistance of every PC-building artist, your case has a lot of practical uses besides adding to the aesthetics of your computing war-machine. In addition to regulating the airflow of your system, it can protect the fragile internals from accidental spillage. A good-quality case can also make cable management a breeze and, once you arm it with some dust filters, can serve as a solid deterrence against dust, grime, and pet hair.

But if you’re unable to find a proper cabinet for your weirdly-shaped X99 motherboard and aren’t willing to become a practitioner of dremeling, you could just ditch the case entirely. As someone who usually has at least one PC lying in its caseless glory inside his nerd cave, this setup could work – so long as you’re willing to be extra careful around your defenseless system.

2 Discrete graphics card

A high-end GPU? In this economy?