When you create a PDF, the file often ends up fairly large. More often than not, you can shrink the storage requirements without any visible quality loss. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to shrink a PDF's file size after you create it, so third-party tools are often required.

Installing specialized software to accomplish this can lead to bloat on your PC, so working with an online platform like TinyWow could be the perfect solution.

Why use TinyWow to compress your PDF

Using TinyWow is completely free, but that's just one reason why you'd want to check out this service.

When it comes to software, it’s always a good idea to avoid installing apps you’re unfamiliar with since you never really know whether they carry malware. However, browser-based tools also carry risks since your files are uploaded to third-party servers and are no longer kept exclusively on your device.

TinyWow’s privacy policy states that all files are deleted from its servers within an hour of processing completion. Just keep in mind that if you re-upload the file a few minutes later, this auto-delete timer will reset.

How to compress a PDF’s file size with TinyWow

There are quite a few useful tools on TinyWow’s website, but today we're focusing on the Compress PDF File Size tool. The entire process was simplified as much as possible, so you only have a few steps to follow.

Here's what you have to do:

Load TinyWow Compress PDF File Size tool. You can click on the Upload from PC or Mobile button or just drag and drop any files you want to adjust. You’ll also find a button called My Files, where you can see all the files you’ve previously processed. You can even delete them from the TinyWow servers. Next, you’ll have to confirm you’re not a robot via a reCaptcha pop-up before your file is processed by TinyWow. Once you do that, TinyWow processes the file and serves you the result. It will tell you just how much your file’s size was reduced. I had a 5-page PDF of an article that TinyWow reduced by 81% (from 3.81MB to 725KB). You can download the file to your device or save it to your drive. For the latter, you’ll need to give TinyWow permission to save the file for you. You can run the tool as many times as you need since there are no limitations.

That’s all there is to it. It’s super easy, and you don’t need any specialty knowledge.

Easy as 1, 2, 3

TinyWow’s interface is simple and easy to use, making the process of compressing your PDF files incredibly easy. Hopefully, the entire process is now clear, and you can use TinyWow’s PDF compression tool as frequently as you need it.

Using TinyWow's compress PDF tool is free and quick, so if you're ready to start shrinking your file sizes down, TinyWow can do it for you.