Key Takeaways Get ready for AMD's Strix Point mobile chips at Computex this year.

Intel might reveal Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake chips at their keynote.

Watch out for Snapdragon X Elite laptops and gaming handhelds at the event.

Computex 2024 — one of the biggest events on the annual tech calendar — is nearly upon us. It takes place between June 4-7 in Taiwan, and we'll be on the ground attending the keynotes and visiting booths to bring you the latest and greatest in the world of computing. We're only a few days from seeing what's in store for us this year at the event, and that means it's the best time for a round-up highlighting some key participants and products you can expect to see at the Computex showfloor.

5 AMD's opening keynote

Expect to see the Strix Point mobile chips

It's no secret that AMD's CEO Dr. Lisa Su will deliver the opening keynote at this year's show. This keynote, which is set to "highlight the next generation of AMD products," could potentially give us our first official look at the long-rumored AMD Strix Point mobile chips. It seems like the right time to unleash some new mobile processors, and take some attention away from Qualcomm, which is currently making rounds on the internet for its new Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chips. I doubt AMD will overwhelm us by announcing its Ryzen 9000 Zen 5 "Granite Ridge" desktop processors at Computex, too, but you can expect a lot of motherboard vendors to start showing off their upcoming motherboards based on the AMD X870 desktop chipset.

4 Intel's next-gen mobile and desktop chips

Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake announcements?

It's hard to ignore and keep Team Blue out of the equation while discussing Computex. We already know a lot about Intel's Lunar Lake architecture, but I'm expecting to hear more about the performance metrics at Computex this year. If anything, we might hear more about the Lunar Lake chips on the first day of the event when Intel's head, Pal Gelsinger, will be delivering his keynote. Additionally, I'm also expecting some sort of Arrow Lake announcement to go fair and square against AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors. It remains to be seen what Intel brings to the table, but I'm sure it'll be an exciting keynote.

3 Snapdragon X Elite laptops

A closer look at some Copilot+ machines

Close

Qualcomm is plastered all over the news right now thanks to its Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chips, but you can expect to see more of it next week when Computex officially kicks off. I say that because a lot of laptop manufacturers, who have confirmed to dish out new notebooks powered by the new Qualcomm non-X86 CPUs, will showcase their existing or upcoming laptops at the event.

2 At least a couple of gaming handhelds

I'm excited about ROG Ally X

The only thing we know about the ROG Ally X gaming handheld is that it'll have improved battery life, and that it'll come in black color. I expect to hear more about this new handheld at Computex, or possibly even get some hands-on time. It'll be interesting to see how the ROG team at Asus has improved upon the existing ROG Ally handheld, which isn't necessarily my top pick at the moment.

And while we're discussing "improved handhelds," it's hard not to acknowledge the MSI Claw handheld, which I expect to see in a much better shape. This handheld, in case you don't know, has received some poor reviews from the critics, so it'll be interesting to see if/how MSI has improved its performance.

1 PC components and custom builds

I'm prepared to have my jaw dropped by all the custom builds

Custom PC by Krittanon Kidprasert

The Computex showfloor is typically filled with custom gaming rigs that use some upcoming parts and even some prototypes and "concepts." This is the part which I typically leave to imagination because it's often filled with PC components and peripherals you'd never expect to see. Lots of manufacturers bring their never-seen-before prototypes and concept products that might never see the lights of the day. They'll still be very exciting, though, and we won't miss them for anything.

Let's not forget AI, okay?

It also goes without saying that we'll see a lot of products and services infused with artificial intelligence (AI). Not a single technology event has gone by this year without turning the spotlight on AI, and I don't expect Computex 2024 to be any different. If anything, I'd be surprised to see something get announced or launched without some sort of AI integration. I'll keep my eyes peeled for such products and highlight them separately if there are any, but I'm willing to bet it'll be a very short list.