Are you tired of manually updating and reviewing your Excel spreadsheets? When you deal with hundreds of rows and columns in a workbook, highlighting deadlines, flagging errors, and visualizing trends can be a daunting task. Here is where the magic wand of conditional formatting comes into play. This often-overlooked feature is your secret weapon to automate tasks, save precious time, and turn your spreadsheets into dynamic, insightful tools.

Whether you are a seasoned analyst or an Excel newbie, follow this post to harness conditional formatting for Excel automation. From analyzing sales performance to monitoring stock trends, I'll show you how to get the most out of this essential tool in Excel.

What is conditional formatting in Excel?

Conditional formatting lets you transform static Excel spreadsheets into dynamic canvases of information. You can set different rules with formatting conditions, and the system highlights cells that meet specific criteria. Imagine a spreadsheet that automatically turns sales figures exceeding targets green, or instantly flags stocks that jump over 10% to yellow. Well, that’s the magic of conditional formatting.

Excel offers multiple ways to set rules and vast formatting options, including changing font colors and styles, adding borders, filling cells with color gradients, and even inserting icons for visual cues. Here are some ways that it can be useful in your workflow.

Instant insights: Quickly spot trends and essential data points

Quickly spot trends and essential data points Improved readability: Make your spreadsheet easier to understand and analyze

Make your spreadsheet easier to understand and analyze Automated alerts: Automatically highlight errors, deadlines, missed targets, and more that need immediate attention

Automatically highlight errors, deadlines, missed targets, and more that need immediate attention Time saver: Automate formatting tasks and avoid manual updates

Explore and use preset rules for conditional formatting

Thanks to Microsoft’s preset rules, you don’t necessarily need to create a custom rule from scratch. These preset rules cover common scenarios, making it easy to get started by highlighting essential data. Let’s review them quickly. You will find the option under Home > Conditional Formatting menu.

Highlight Cells Rules

These rules format cells based on their values. You can highlight cells with values above or below a specific number, between a numerical range, cells that match a specific value (number or text), or cells containing specific text. The latter can be useful for finding keywords or categories.

Top/Bottom Rules

These rules format cells based on their rank within a range. You can highlight the top 10 values in a range (identifying top performers and best sellers) and even point out values above or below the average of the selected range.

Data Bars

These add a visual bar within each cell to represent its value. Here, longer bars indicate higher values.

Color Scales

You can apply a color gradient across a range of cells, with different colors representing different values.

Icon Sets

These use icons (e.g., arrows, flags, indicators) to categorize data visually. These are useful for showing trends, progress, or status.

In the example below, I have a spreadsheet of sales and profit data from each employee. Now, let’s highlight cells that have exceeded the profit target of $5000.

Open an Excel workbook and select the Profit column. Select Conditional Formatting > Highlight Cells Rules > Greater than. Enter $5000, select Green Fill with Dark Green Text and click OK.

Excel highlights such cells quickly, and I can now calculate commissions and bonuses accordingly.

Related 12 Excel functions everyone should know about Essential Microsoft Excel functions to streamline your everyday tasks

Create a new conditional formatting rule

As you can see from the list above, Excel offers a quick and convenient way to add conditional formatting to your spreadsheets. However, for more complex scenarios, you can create your own custom rules using advanced options. In the example below, I want to highlight stocks that had a swing of 10% or higher.

Open an Excel workbook and select Conditional Formatting > New Rule. Select Format only cells that contain. Select Cell Value and pick greater than or equal to and enter 10%. Click Format. Set a relevant style for your cells. Review the sample. Click OK.

Excel highlights such cells, and you can place your bets accordingly.

Conditional formatting based on another cell value

This is another neat trick you can apply to your spreadsheet. If you have a target value in specific cells, you can highlight other cells based on that value.

This approach ensures that your formatting automatically adjusts to reflect any changes in the cell values, eliminating the need for manual adjustments. Suppose your sales target is $50000, and you want to highlight regions and months where the sales figures have exceeded expectations.

Open an Excel workbook and set a target price of $50000, as shown in the screenshot below. Open Conditional Formatting > Highlight Cells Rules > Greater Than. Instead of typing the number, select the cell, set formatting, and click OK.

Now, if your sales target is $60000 for the next year, you don’t need to set any rules. You can simply change the target value, and Excel handles formatting accordingly.

Edit and manage your conditional formatting rules

At any time, you can edit, remove, manage, and run your conditional formatting rules in Excel. Here’s how.

Open your Excel workbook and go to the Conditional Formatting menu. Select Manage Rules. You can glance over all the current rules from the list. You can create a new rule, edit an existing one, delete an irrelevant one, or duplicate a rule from the top menu. Make the necessary changes, click Apply, and you are good to go.

Real-life examples of using conditional formatting

Conditional formatting is incredibly versatile. Here are some examples across different areas.

Use the ‘less than’ rule and mark tasks with deadlines before Today() in red

in red Use data bars to represent the percentage of tasks completed for each project visually

Highlight expenses exceeding the budget in red in your financial planner

Use color scales to visualize the profitability of different products

Highlight customers who have spent more than a certain amount

Excel on autopilot

Whether you deal with a lightweight or a large database, conditional formatting is a must-have tool to set your workbook in autopilot mode. Make sure to experiment, explore, and get creative with the endless possibilities that conditional formatting offers.

Aside from conditional formatting, Copilot Pro subscribers can also summon Microsoft’s AI chatbot and ask it to point out trends in their workflow. Read our separate post to learn how to use Copilot in Excel.