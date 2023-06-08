If you're on a budget and looking for a very affordable laptop, you'll want to consider the latest Lenovo Yoga 6. This laptop costs under $1,000 but still packs in plenty of value for the money. You're getting a device with new AMD processors and the choice between a stylish fabric lid or a classic aluminum lid. It's a device sure to impress, so if you have it on your wish list and are wondering what the current configurations are, we're here to help.

Keep in mind, though, there are only limited configurations available right now. The Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) just launched, so you won't find a lot of variety. Still, there's a small choice of configurations with more RAM, storage, or a faster CPU.

Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) configurations

Right now, you can find the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) at Best Buy and at Lenovo. Typically, Lenovo's official site would have the most custom configuration options, but that's not the case just yet. Pricing at Best Buy starts at $700 for the model with the aluminum lid. This will be the base model we reference throughout this post when we mention the configuration upgrades. It comes with the Ryzen 5 7530U, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. The display is standard across all models, coming in at 13.3 inches and 1920x1200 resolution.

A model with a top cover

The Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) has the option for either a fabric top cover or a metal one. You can find the model with a fabric top cover at Lenovo.com for $859, which is slightly more expensive than the $700 aluminum cover. This model has the Ryzen 5 7530U, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. It's the outlier here, as this model can't be upgraded.

CPU

There are two CPU options that you can choose for the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023): the Ryzen 5 7530U or the Ryzen 7 7730U, both of which run at 15W. You'll find the Ryzen 5 option as the base option. But jumping from Ryzen 5 to Ryzen 7 won't bring many upgrades, as these CPUs don't come with the new RDNA2 graphics upgrades and are still on the 7nm process.

For technical folks, the Ryzen 5 7530U comes with 8 CPU cores and 12 threads. It has a base clock speed of 2.0 GHz and runs at 4.5 GHz max. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 7 7730U has 8 CPU cores and 16 threads. It has a base clock speed of 2.0 GHz and also runs on a 4.5 GHz maximum frequency. We don't suggest this device for anything but simple web browsing and productivity, but if you really want to test its limits and push to try video editing, the Ryzen 7 will be better since it has more CPU cores.

CPU option Price Ryzen 5 7530U +$0 Ryzen 7 7730U +$200

RAM

There are currently only two RAM options for the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023). If you buy the base model we mentioned, you get 8GB RAM. If you want 16GB RAM, you'll be upgraded to buying the Ryzen 7 7730U. We suggest you pick up a model with more RAM and a faster CPU if you'll be using resource-intensive applications and will be multitasking heavily. 8GB of RAM is good for most people, but if you like pushing the limits and handling a lot of tabs in your web browser or connecting to high-resolution monitors, you'll want that extra RAM. Note also that RAM upgrades aren't possible after purchase because the RAM is soldered down to the motherboard.

RAM option Price 8GB RAM +$0 16GB RAM (will be upgraded to Ryzen 7 model) +$200

Storage

Similar to the RAM, you'll only get storage upgrades if you swap out to the Ryzen 7 models. Right now, you can find the Yoga 6 (2023) base model with 256GB of storage. But, if you jump up to a model with the Ryzen 7 CPU, you'll get 512GB of storage or 1TB of storage (1TB is only available through Lenovo.com). More storage is always better, if you plan on keeping a lot of documents, movies, and music on your device. But if you like using cloud services like OneDrive or Google Drive, you won't need as much.

Storage option Price 256GB +$0 512GB (will be upgraded to Ryzen 7 model) +$200 1TB (will be upgraded to Ryzen 7 model) Lenovo.com Only +$400

Unfortunately, that's all the configurations we can find right now. There are just two options, both of which are sold at Best Buy. We'll do our best to keep this guide updated, but in the meantime, you can buy one of our favorite Lenovo laptops with the link below if you're now satisfied with the configurations that are available.