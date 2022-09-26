Sudden connection drops are interrupting some AirPods Pro 2 users’ listening sessions

Apple revealed the AirPods Pro 2 during its Far Out event earlier this month. Their launch accompanied that of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 8. For those unfamiliar with these earbuds, the 2022 version introduces several improvements that the first-gen model lacks. These include a Find My speaker built into the case, volume touch controls on the AirPods’ stems, stronger Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and more. It’s true that these additions might not tempt fresh first-gen adopters into upgrading. However, users who have had their units for years might be dealing with battery issues at this point. This makes the AirPods Pro 2 an exciting upgrade that includes handy offerings. Though, you may want to avoid buying a second-gen unit right now. Some users are reporting random connection drops while using their AirPods Pro 2. It’s wiser to wait until Apple addresses this problem.

AirPods Pro 2 connectivity issues

According to some MacRumors readers, Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 sometimes disconnect from the paired iPhone/iPad for no clear reason. So you may face annoying interruptions as you enjoy your favorite TV series or music playlists. The earbuds still show as connected, but no audio actually plays through them. Some first-gen model users have reported similar issues in the past. Three years after the original AirPods Pro launch, Apple seemingly still hasn’t dealt with these connectivity problems.

Mine keep disconnecting from my iPhone randomly throughout the day. Also sometimes it shows that they’re connected but sound doesn’t come through so I’ll have to reconnect them. Hope this is just a software issue. I have connection issues as well. Similar to others sometimes it shows connected to my iPhone in settings but there’s no audio playing through AirPods just through iPhone and the AirPods do not show up drop down shade.

For the time being, we still don’t know how widespread this glitch. We certainly hope it’s a software bug that Apple will fix in a future update — rather than a hardware defect that could justify a product recall. If your AirPods Pro 2 are impacted, you can disconnect them from your iPhone or iPad then reconnect them — as a temporary workaround.

Source: MacRumors