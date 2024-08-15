Key Takeaways Unplugging and re-plugging devices for setup is frustrating. Ibrahim wired 444 consoles to one TV for a neat solution.

Ibrahim Al-Nasser holds the world record for most consoles attached to a TV. His setup includes consoles from 1972 to the present day.

Ibrahim uses KVM switches to quickly switch between consoles, maintaining tidy cable management resembling a museum.

Don't you hate having to unplug and re-plug devices when you want to move things around? Whether you want to play a specific console or just want to assign a monitor to a device, it can involve a tangle of HDMI cables or trying to squeeze everything into a splitter. However, one man's desire to simply his setup went so far as to wire up every single console he owns to a single TV. Yes, all 444 of them.

Ibrahim Al-Nasser scores the world record for most number of consoles attached to a TV

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, the record was scored by Ibrahim Al-Nasser from Saudi Arabia. Ibrahim has a vast collection of 444 consoles, ranging all the way from the 1972 Magnavox Odyssey to the still-new PS5 Slim.

However, Ibrahim doesn't just want to collect consoles - he wants to play them. As you might imagine, constantly jostling cables to get the desired console plugged in gets annoying fast. And that's not taking into account how consoles from specific eras will use specific adapters which need to be considered.

The solution? A huge selection of KVM switches that support every console he owns. Granted, he also needs a digital guide to inform him which console is on which switch. However, when he wants a specific console, he can just look at the guide, hit one of the switches, and the game is good to go.

With 444 consoles, you may imagine his room looks like a techno jungle. Yet, Ibrahim has managed to get some of the tidiest cable management I've ever seen. The end result looks more like a museum than a collection, with each console getting its own spot.

If this has gotten you in a nostalgic mood but you struggle to get three old consoles wired up to a TV at the same time, why not try a retro gaming handheld instead?