At its core, the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) was powered by a custom variation of the 6502 microprocessor, but what truly set it apart was how its components worked together. Unlike other consoles at the time, the NES pushed a different modular design approach. Its hardware components were relatively simple, but its architecture allowed cartridges to become an extension of the system, handling tasks that other consoles hardwired into their motherboards.

This flexibility gave developers room to release some of the best games of the era, and ensured the NES would remain relevant in the gaming market for nearly a decade. Even now, 40 years later, someone got .NET running on the original hardware.

Let’s break down how the NES architecture was designed, examine its core components, and explore how everything worked together to deliver its iconic gaming experience.

Inside the NES: Three groups, one system

How the cartridge expanded the console’s capabilities

Source: Benjamin Zeman

The NES architecture can be divided into three key groups: CPU-related components, PPU-related components, and cartridge-specific components. Together, these groups handled logic, visuals, and game-specific enhancements, communicating via a well-coordinated bus system. By offloading certain capabilities to the cartridge, Nintendo kept the console affordable while empowering developers to push the hardware further with each new game and increase the longevity of the system.

The CPU-related group consisted of the central processing unit (CPU), audio processing unit (APU), and a 2KB static RAM (WRAM) chip. These elements worked together to execute the game’s logic, process sound, and manage temporary data.

The PPU-related group was dedicated to rendering visuals. It included the picture processing unit (PPU) and its associated video RAM (VRAM), which managed everything from character sprites to background tiles.

The cartridge group included the program ROM (PRG-ROM) and character memory (CHR-ROM or CHR-RAM), and many also featured additional components like mappers (MMC) or even their own on-cartridge 8KB VRAM chip to handle more complex games.

While many consoles of the era utilized cartridges primarily as storage mediums, the NES distinguished itself by leveraging the cartridge slot to interface directly with both the CPU and PPU groups. This design allowed for the inclusion of custom hardware, like the MMCs and expanded VRAM, within the cartridges themselves. The integration of the cartridge slot with the PPU and CPU allowed cartridges to modify key aspects of graphics, sound, and memory directly, giving developers greater flexibility to extend the system’s capabilities. This is why we saw a steady progression of better quality games throughout the NES lifespan.

The modular building blocks of the NES

A closer look at its core components